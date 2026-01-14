US comedian spoofs Donald Trump by ‘selling’ H1-B visas for $100,000 on Indian streets; video goes viral

A spoof video by a United States based comedian, portraying United States President Donald Trump “selling” H1-B visas for 100,000 dollars in India, has gone viral on social media, drawing laughter and debate in equal measure. A US comedian impersonated Donald Trump. (Instagram/austinnasso)

The clip was shared by Austin Nasso, an Instagram creator with nearly one million followers. In the video, Nasso impersonates Trump, complete with a red tie, exaggerated expressions and familiar mannerisms, as he approaches people on Indian streets with a mock sales pitch.

‘We are selling H1-B visas for 100,000 dollars’ In the video, Nasso is seen walking up to locals and declaring, in a Trump like voice, “We are selling H1-B visas for 100,000 dollars.” When he approaches one man, the response catches him off guard. “I like Europe a lot more than the US,” the man replies calmly. Staying in character, Nasso fires back with a phrase closely associated with Trump’s public persona, saying, “So nasty.”

The comedian continues the bit by approaching several others with the same line, maintaining the exaggerated tone, hand gestures and cadence throughout. Towards the end of the clip, he is seen riding in an autorickshaw, loudly repeating the line about selling H1-B visas for 100,000 dollars, drawing amused and curious looks from bystanders nearby.

Watch the clip here: