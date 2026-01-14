US comedian spoofs Donald Trump by ‘selling’ H1-B visas for $100,000 on Indian streets; video goes viral
A US comedian went viral after spoofing Donald Trump by pretending to sell H1-B visas in India.
A spoof video by a United States based comedian, portraying United States President Donald Trump “selling” H1-B visas for 100,000 dollars in India, has gone viral on social media, drawing laughter and debate in equal measure.
The clip was shared by Austin Nasso, an Instagram creator with nearly one million followers. In the video, Nasso impersonates Trump, complete with a red tie, exaggerated expressions and familiar mannerisms, as he approaches people on Indian streets with a mock sales pitch.
‘We are selling H1-B visas for 100,000 dollars’
In the video, Nasso is seen walking up to locals and declaring, in a Trump like voice, “We are selling H1-B visas for 100,000 dollars.” When he approaches one man, the response catches him off guard. “I like Europe a lot more than the US,” the man replies calmly. Staying in character, Nasso fires back with a phrase closely associated with Trump’s public persona, saying, “So nasty.”
The comedian continues the bit by approaching several others with the same line, maintaining the exaggerated tone, hand gestures and cadence throughout. Towards the end of the clip, he is seen riding in an autorickshaw, loudly repeating the line about selling H1-B visas for 100,000 dollars, drawing amused and curious looks from bystanders nearby.
Watch the clip here:
Caption adds to the satire
The video was shared with a tongue in cheek caption that reads, “Buy one get one free.” The clip has since crossed 2.8 million views, sparking a flood of reactions in the comments section.
Social media reacts with humour
Viewers were quick to weigh in, with many finding humour in the exaggerated portrayal. One user commented, “This feels uncomfortably close to reality but still hilarious.” Another wrote, “The Europe reply was the best part of the video.” A third added, “Only in India would people respond so honestly and casually.”
Another user remarked, “Comedy aside, this shows how global US visa politics has become.” Lighter takes also poured in, with one viewer saying, “The autorickshaw ending made my day,” while another summed it up simply, “Satire done right.”