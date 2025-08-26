US expert Christine Fair calls Trump ‘c**tiya’ in interview with Pakistani-origin Moeed Pirzada

American political scientist Carol Christine Fair called US President Donald Trump a “c**tiya” while in an interview with Pakistan-origin British journalist Moeed Pirzada. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, prompting varied reactions. Pakistani-origin Moeed Pirzada chuckles as US expert Christine Fair calls Donald Trump “c**tiya". (Screengrab)

In the clip going viral, Pirzada asks Fair, “Do you think that the US administration, for the past 25 years, has now given up their view that India is needed for counterbalancing China? Do you think the US has moved beyond that? And if it has moved beyond that, then what has it moved into?”

She says, “No, I don't think the US has moved beyond it, especially, I don't think the bureaucracies have. I can't speak for the patina of officials in the Trump administration. You know… Unfortunately, many of the Trump officials are not terribly expert in their field. So it's very tempting to just take down as the singular force that matters. But one does have to remember that we have this complicated bureaucracy and this bureaucracy has been really working toward this relationship for these 25 years.”

She adds, “The optimist in me would like to believe the bureaucracy is going to hold it together, but the pessimist in me says this is six months and we have got four years of this… of this… c**tiya.”

Pirzada, who until now had a neutral expression on his face, couldn’t help but chuckle and then quickly tried hard to hide his laughter.

Social media had a field day after the video went viral. An individual posted, “Someone finally addressed Trump by his official title.” Another added, “This was too hilarious.”

A third joked, “Soon it will be added to the English dictionary.” A fourth wrote, “Best word in Hindi dictionary to describe someone you cannot otherwise.”