Wall Street founder accuses 26-years-younger wife of affair in $100M divorce

Wall Street honcho Jeffrey Leeds has accused his much-younger wife of carrying out an affair and squandering his fortune amid an ugly divorce battle. Leeds is the founder of Leeds Equity Partners and a known acquaintance of Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey Leeds, 69, is the founder of Leeds Equity Partners.

A bitter, high-stakes divorce spanning three states is playing out between Leeds, 69, and his wife Elizabeth Leeds, 43.

What are Jeffrey Leeds’s accusations against his wife? Leeds claims that his wife Elizabeth had a long affair with, and became pregnant by, businessman Alberto Alejandro Tawil. Miami-based Tawil is 66-years-old.

“You sneaked out the day I left to f–k that idiot loser,” Leeds said to Elizabeth in a February 2025 email exchange that is part of their Palm Beach County divorce filings.

In another email, Leeds referred to Tawil as a “loser grifter real estate mogul”.

What is at stake? According to a New York Post report, properties worth $100 million are at stake in this high-profile divorce. These include a $22 million, 14-room apartment at the iconic 740 Park Avenue in Manhattan, a $23.5 million Southampton estate with 11 bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms, and a $35.6 million mansion in Palm Beach, according to property records.

A fortune squandered away? Leeds alleged that his wife used marital funds to invest more than $275,000 in one of Tawil’s businesses in Mozambique, cover the salaries of the 21 members of his household staff, and purchase “erotic gifts,” according to court filings.

“Just leave us alone and come visit every now and then. You’re a part time-mother anyway,” he once texted Elizabeth, referring to their two children.

Leeds — whose name appears dozens of times in the Justice Department’s Epstein document dump — was also quoted in a notorious 2002 New York Magazine profile of Epstein titled Jeffrey Epstein: International Moneyman of Mystery.

“You may read about Jeffrey in the social columns, but there is much more to him than that,” Leeds gushed about the convicted sex offender. “He’s a talented money manager and an extremely hardworking person with broad interests.”

Leeds has not been accused of any misconduct in connection to Epstein.

Elizabeth Leeds counters claims In her Palm Beach County filings, Elizabeth accused her estranged husband of exerting “financial warfare” against her and of harassing her friends — including Alberto Tawil and New York jeweler Anne Baker — with what she described as unnecessary and intimidating subpoenas.

Jeffrey Leeds alleged that Baker sold Elizabeth a $125,500 diamond and platinum chain, a $98,000 Georgian diamond collet-set necklace, and a $68,000 emerald-cut diamond bracelet — and suggested the jeweller may hold information about his wife’s alleged affair.

Elizabeth also claimed that Jeffrey has “stalked” her, screaming at and following her during one of their children’s school events.

“Throughout these proceedings the husband has sent text messages . . . of naked photographs he has taken of her to harass and embarrass her,” she claimed in court filings.