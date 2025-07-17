Walmart faces backlash over viral ‘product weight scandal’. Here's what to know

Walmart shoppers are speaking out after a video went viral showing what some believe is a misleading product label. One customer posted a video on X that started a wave of complaints. While all retail stores are facing economic challenges, Walmart is still succeeding, in large part due to low prices and being the largest grocery store in America for food stamp users, but lately, it seems like customers are saying they are not getting as much product for their money. Walmart faces backlash for mislabeling product weights, overcharging on groceries.(REUTERS)

What is the Walmart ‘weight’ scandal?

The issue came to light when X user @WallStreetApes posted a video showing a package of chicken breasts. The label on the pack showed a weight of 6.39 pounds, but when placed on a scale, the total came out to just over 4 pounds, even with the packaging included.

The caption reads, “Another Walmart product weight scandal. American shows the pack of chicken is labeled very clearly at 6.39 pounds so he puts it on the scale. The weight is just over 4 pounds, and that’s with the packaging.” “Americans are being outright robbed,” they added.

Mixed reactions of netizens on Walmart controversy

The post drew over a thousand replies, many from people who said they’d had similar experiences, especially when buying meat products at Walmart. Some said the actual weight doesn’t match what’s printed on the label.

One user commented “Every single pack of chicken I’ve bought from Walmart is like this. I weigh them every which way you can and it is ALWAYS short by a pound or more. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.”

A different user chimed, “Oh yes, so they’re overcharging you for almost 2 1/2 pounds more cause they know most people don’t go home and weigh their products and they probably inject them with water too to bring the weight up then when it thaws out it melts away and you got less.”

The video added to growing concerns among customers who believe Walmart is mislabeling the weight of some of its products.

Walmart is also dealing with a class-action lawsuit that claims the company overcharged customers by listing incorrect weights on items like meat, seafood, poultry, pork, and even bagged citrus. According to the complaint, customers paid more than the lowest advertised price because of inflated weights at checkout or false labels.

Still, not everyone agreed with the criticism. In the thread, user @NicoleNVR defended Walmart, writing, “100% Fake news. Walmart has very strict standards and employees would be fired for this.”

Another user, @Callingalldawgz, chimed in with a different opinion about shopping choices. “Why do people shop for groceries at a department store? It's much cheaper to use sales and coupons at a grocery store. I've never shopped for food at a Walmart. Are they really that much cheaper than Kroger?”

In response, @GinaBritton14 replied: “Yes it is. I shop at several markets, including Publix and Winn Dixie and Walmart's chicken price can't be beat.”