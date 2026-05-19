‘We don’t like cheaters’: Baker sets ₹57,000 cake on fire after client’s boyfriend cheats

A custom-made birthday cake worth $600 (approximately ₹57,000) was dramatically set on fire after a client discovered her boyfriend’s infidelity on the very day of delivery. In a viral Instagram video, a Louisiana-based baker fulfilled the heartbroken client's unique request to destroy the massive creation, which was built to serve 75 guests. The footage shows the dessert bursting into flames, bubbling, and turning completely black. The baker who burned a cake on her client’s request. (Instagram/@thesweethustle_)

What does the video show? “Hey, coworkers, my client found her boyfriend had cheated on her the same day she was supposed to come pick up this big-a** cake for him,” recalled Julie Fradella, a Louisiana-based baker, in a video shared on Instagram.

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She continued that the client asked her to set the cake on fire, and she complied. “Jonathan, it’s Julie with The Sweet Hustle. Just want to wish you a happy birthday,” she said. “Had so much fun making this cake for your party tonight. It’s just one thing. Cheaters, Jonathan, we don’t like cheaters.”

At the same time, the cake bursts into flames, with the frosting bubbling, and it eventually blackens. The post prompted varied responses on social media.

Addressing the reactions to her video, the baker wrote, “And before y’all come telling me@about a charge back. SHE was my client. She is who I invoiced. She is the cardholder. I am doing what my client requested!!”

She added, “Now how he paid her ain’t none of my business. The legalities are covered. Trust me. But baby this was my type of carrying on. I hate she had to go through that but I think all of us can relate unfortunately. Baby a big ole party with no cake. This cake was set to serve 75.”