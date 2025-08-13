What happened to Toyota World Runners? Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans die in accident

Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans, beloved creators of the popular YouTube channel Toyota World Runners, have died in an off-roading accident in British Columbia. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans ran the YouTube channel Toyota World Runners.(Instagram/ Toyota World Runners)

Their families confirmed the news in a joint statement shared on Facebook: “With unimaginable heartache, the families of Matthew Peter Yeomans and Stacey Tourout would like to advise that we lost them both tragically succumbing to injuries in an offroad accident on Aug 7, 2025 in the beautiful mountains of British Columbia that they loved so much.”

“Please keep us and them in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this devastating end to an amazing love story. They are together forever as we knew they would always be."

What happened?

According to News.com.au, the couple lost control of their vehicle while navigating rugged terrain near Trout Lake, a remote area in British Columbia.

Mark Jennings-Bates, a manager with Kaslo Search and Rescue (SAR), confirmed that emergency teams responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. local time.

“So it was on a forestry road, somewhere in the mountains, and quite a long ways north in the valley up towards [...] the village of Trout Lake,” he said.

“Our teams were able to get to them efficiently. It’s a long journey, but they got there efficiently. So that was very, very helpful. And of course that means that the helicopter pilot could also fly straight to the destination with confidence that he was going to find them," he added.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was airlifted to a hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Tributes pour in

Tourout and Yeomans built a devoted following through their Toyota World Runners YouTube channel, where they documented their global overlanding adventures. The channel amassed over 200,000 subscribers, and their Instagram account had more than 72,000 followers.

Fans and fellow travelers have been sharing tributes in their honor.

One fan wrote, “I'm just an avid viewer and had tears in my eyes when I heard the news, I can only imagine how devastated close friends and family are. These 2 were amazing people that inspired me to kick the adv's up a level , I'm sure plenty of others can relate.”

Another added, “I found out 2 yrs ago Matt and myself shared a birthday! After following them essentially since they started their channel! They were one of the few channels my wife and I bonded over literally saving the slot of time every week for when they released their videos. They will forever be remembered by those they impacted and by those who carry on their memory. May their illustration of get out and live be our motivation to live likewise! Rest in Paradise my friends.”