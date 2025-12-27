What is Harry Styles' foreverforever.co website password? Fans think it's 'we belong together'

Grammy Award-winning singer Harry Styles surprised fans on Saturday by uploading a new video, “Forever, Forever,” to his long-dormant YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of tour moments mixed with emotional behind-the-scenes footage. It ends with the message: "We belong together." Harry Styles surprised fans by uploading a new video, 'Forever, Forever.'(X)

Alongside the release, a mysterious website, foreverforever.co, quietly went live. The site shows nothing but a black screen and a password entry field.

Fans react

Fans have since gone into full detective mode, flooding X with theories, memes, and desperate pleas for Harry Styles to drop a hint about the password.

One fan joked, "Imma need the directioners that hacked the airport’s cameras and mic to come in and give us the password for harry styles new website."

Another added, "Ok where are the right-brained fans at to start decoding the password? I’m going to be watching from the wings as you piece it together for the rest of us!"

A third person commented, "Waiting for the smart twitter users to figure out the password for the forever forever harry styles website."

Another fan summed up the collective mood, tweeting, “Not now sweetie, mommy's trying to crack the password to harry styles' mysterious website that dropped out of nowhere after 3 years of silence.”

Is the password ‘We belong together’?

Some fans initially guessed that the password might be “We belong together,” echoing the message at the end of Styles’ video. However, that theory was quickly ruled out when the phrase failed to unlock the site.

One fan wrote on X, “When people figure out Harry’s password let me know. Tried we belong together and forever, forever! Smart people please lock in rn. Help us unlock HS4.”

Saturday's surprise drop follows months of speculation that Styles is preparing to release his fourth solo album, which fans have dubbed HS4.