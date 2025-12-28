Harry Styles' 'Forever, Forever' drop fuels new album and tour rumors: 'HS4 releasing at midnight?'

Harry Styles surprised fans on Saturday by dropping an 8.5-minute cinematic video titled "Forever, Forever" on his YouTube channel, marking his first music release in two years. The video revisits the emotional final night of Love On Tour on July 22, 2023, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, and closes with bold on-screen text: "We belong together." Is Harry Styles dropping his new album soon? HS4 rumors surface(@Harry_Styles/X)

Mystery website appears

At the same time, a mysterious website, foreverforever.co, quietly went live. The page offers no context, displaying only a black screen and a password entry field, leaving fans desperate for clues.

Fan theories exploding: Is HS4 loading?

Saturday's surprise drop comes after months of speculation that Styles is preparing his fourth solo album, which fans have dubbed HS4.

The cryptic release has sent fans into overdrive, with many interpreting it as a tease for both his next album and a potential 2026 comeback tour.

One fan wrote on X, "Harry Styles in 2026 was NOT on my bingo card but I'm here for it."

Another added, "This is a hello, not a goodbye—album and tour incoming!"

A third fan commented, "'We belong together' which means he’s coming back which means new tour which means new music which means hs4 at midnight."

Another person expressed, “Love on tour documentary? hs4? is harry styles finally coming back?? omg.”

Rumors of new album and tour

An Australian radio show reported that Harry Styles has completed his next album and is planning a tour in 2026. There has been no official confirmation about the same.

Speculation about new music has been building since Harry was spotted over the summer with his bandmates, manager Jeff Azoff, and producer Kid Harpoon. He was also seen entering RAK Music Studios in Regent’s Park, London, in March 2024, sparking fan excitement about a new record.