When is Yom Kippur 2025? Date, timings, traditions and everything you need to know about holiest day in Jewish calendar

Starting from Wednesday evening (October 1, 2025) at sundown, millions of Jewish people worldwide will begin a daylong fast for Yom Kippur, one of the holiest Jewish holidays. As part of the 'Day of Atonement,' the fasting and prayer will continue for the next 25 hours. Yom Kippur is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.(AFP)

It is different every year, but usually starts in the evening prior to the date mentioned in the calendar. This happens because the Jewish "day" starts and ends at sunset, according to Asbury Park Press.

During this period, people atone for all the sins that they committed in the past year.

Yom Kippur: Timing

The timings for Yom Kippur vary from one region to another.

In the United States, the fast begins at 6:19 PM and continues till 7:16 PM the next day in New York City, while in Miami it will be from 6:49 PM to 7:40 PM. In Los Angeles, people will observe the fast between 6:19 PM and 7:13 PM, and in Washington D.C., it will be from 6:32 PM to 7:28 PM, according to Haaretz.

People in Jerusalem will fast from 5:44 PM to 6:59 PM, while those in Tel Aviv will observe it from 6:04 PM to 7:01 PM.

In Paris, the fast will start at 7:11 PM and go on till 8:14 PM, and in London, it will be from 6:20 PM to 7:25 PM the next day.

Yom Kippur: How to greet the observers?

Since it is the holiest day on the Jewish holiday calendar, Yom Kippur is observed by people around the world through fasting, prayer, and repentance.

People can greet their Jewish friends with "Shanah tovah," which means "good year".

"Gemar chatimah tovah" is one of the customary greetings before and after the occasion. This means, "May you be sealed in the Book of Life," as per Asbury Park Press.

Notably, people should avoid wishing somebody a "Happy Yom Kippur".

Yom Kippur: Traditions

Jewish people who observe Yom Kippur mainly abstain from five actions. These include: Eating or drinking (including water); washing or bathing; applying lotions or creams on the body; wearing leather shoes; and intimacy between married couples.

During this time, people abstain from work, starting from sunset on the ninth day of Tishrei until the stars come out during the evening of the next day.

The fast usually starts post the afternoon services.

FAQs

What is Yom Kippur?

The Day of Atonement is a Jewish holiday focused on repentance and self-improvement.

When does Yom Kippur end this year?

Yom Kippur will end at sunset (when stars are in the sky) on October 2, 2025.

How long does the Yom Kippur fast last?

The fast is observed for 25 hours.