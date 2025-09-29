Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Fasting for Navratri? Treat your carb cravings with this unique aloo ke pohe recipe

    Your Navratri fasting just got a whole lot tastier!

    Updated on: Sep 29, 2025 11:06 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Fasting during Navratri should be a choice. But gorging on delicious (vrat) food? That's an absolute necessity!

    This aloo ke pohe recipe will make your Navratri fasting a whole lot tastier! (Photos: X)
    This aloo ke pohe recipe will make your Navratri fasting a whole lot tastier! (Photos: X)

    For many, poha happens to be a comforting and filling breakfast staple. But with flattened rice out of the rotation on the list of kosher foods, the Maharashtrian delicacy doesn't really get much time of day during the ongoing holy stretch. This aloo ke pohe recipe however, will fix that! Full of carby goodness and a simple blend of spices, this recipe is going to be on your mind long after Navratri is over.

    Aloo ke pohe

    Ingredients: Medium potatoes - 3 to 4, chopped green chillies - 2 to 3, curry leaves - a handful, cumin seeds - 1tbsp, oil - 1tbsp, salt to taste, sugar - 1/2tbsp, red chilli powder - 1tbsp, lemon juice - 1/2 a lemon, fresh coriander for garnish, pomegranate seeds for garnish

    Method: Use a vegetable shaver to peel the potatoes and achieve quick juliennes. Wash the juliennes in cold water and keep them submerged for a bit to get rid of the starch. Heat up some oil in a pan, add the green chillies and cumin seeds and let the aromatics activate. Go in with the curry leaves and once they turn a bright green add the shaved potatoes. After a good toss to make sure none of the juliennes are sticking to the pan. If the potatoes still seem stiff, add some sendha namak and give another good toss. Add the red chilli powder and cover and cook the juliennes till they completely soften. Some crisp edges on high heat will also allow a nice change of texture for your aloo ke pohe. Once the potatoes are completely cooked through, add the lemon juice and take off heat. Garnish with coriander and pomegranate seeds and serve hot.

    (recipe from Dining with Dhoot)

    We wish you a Shubh Navratri!

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/Fasting For Navratri? Treat Your Carb Cravings With This Unique Aloo Ke Pohe Recipe
    News/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/Fasting For Navratri? Treat Your Carb Cravings With This Unique Aloo Ke Pohe Recipe
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes