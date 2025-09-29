Fasting for Navratri? Treat your carb cravings with this unique aloo ke pohe recipe

For many, poha happens to be a comforting and filling breakfast staple. But with flattened rice out of the rotation on the list of kosher foods, the Maharashtrian delicacy doesn't really get much time of day during the ongoing holy stretch. This aloo ke pohe recipe however, will fix that! Full of carby goodness and a simple blend of spices, this recipe is going to be on your mind long after Navratri is over.

Method: Use a vegetable shaver to peel the potatoes and achieve quick juliennes. Wash the juliennes in cold water and keep them submerged for a bit to get rid of the starch. Heat up some oil in a pan, add the green chillies and cumin seeds and let the aromatics activate. Go in with the curry leaves and once they turn a bright green add the shaved potatoes. After a good toss to make sure none of the juliennes are sticking to the pan. If the potatoes still seem stiff, add some sendha namak and give another good toss. Add the red chilli powder and cover and cook the juliennes till they completely soften. Some crisp edges on high heat will also allow a nice change of texture for your aloo ke pohe. Once the potatoes are completely cooked through, add the lemon juice and take off heat. Garnish with coriander and pomegranate seeds and serve hot.

(recipe from Dining with Dhoot)

We wish you a Shubh Navratri!