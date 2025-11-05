Who is Maya Handa? All on NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's campaign manager

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has been elected the mayor of New York City. The far-left state lawmaker defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa to seal the victory. Mamdani achieved a historic feat as he became the city’s first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian heritage and the first born in Africa, reported news agency AP. Democrat Zohran Mamdani is the new mayor of New York City after defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa,(REUTERS)

Mamdani will become New York’s youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office on January 1, as reported by AP. With around 90 per cent of the votes counted, Mamdani held approximately a 9 percentage point lead over Cuomo, the outlet noted.

Mamdani’s remarks

“The conventional wisdom would tell you that I am far from the perfect candidate. I am young, despite my best efforts to grow older. I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this,” Mamdani declared, as reported by AP.

One of Mamdani’s key strategists for this campaign has been Maya Handa, who was appointed his campaign manager earlier this year.

Who is Maya Handa?

Earlier this year, in July, Mamdani named Handa as his new campaign manager. Handa succeeded Elle Bisgaard-Church in her new role. Handa joined Mamdani’s entourage after managing State Senator Zellnor Myrie’s losing mayoral bid. The New York Times reported that Handa has a track record of managing progressive campaigns, and she had worked with Mamdani during his time in the Assembly.

According to a report published by CNN, Handa had also worked for prominent local and national progressive figures like former New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as well as the locally powerful Working Families Party.

Mamdani’s campaign noted that Handa had previously worked for Queens Assemblymember Claire Valdez and Brooklyn Councilmember Shahana Hanif; however, those assignments were absent from her LinkedIn resume, per New York Post.

