‘That is not us’: Andrew Cuomo's supporters booed on Zohran Mamdani's win, here's what he said | Watch

During his concession speech, former governor Andrew Cuomo was met with jeers from his own supporters after he congratulated Zohran Mamdani on winning the New York mayoral election. Independent mayoral candidate, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo leaves after delivering his concession speech during his election night party in Midtown Manhattan on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

As he addressed the crowd, Cuomo’s acknowledgment of Mamdani’s victory drew audible disapproval.

“Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani. No, no, no. That is not right. That is not right. And that is not us. That is not us,” Cuomo said, adding that the night belonged to the winners.

“Tonight was their night. And as they start to transition to government, we will all help any way we can because we need our New York City government to work. We want it to work for all New Yorkers because our city is the greatest city in the world. And we will unite for New York City because we love New York City,” he continued.

What happened in the mayoral elections?

Zohran Mamdani emerged victorious in Tuesday’s mayoral race, defeating Cuomo, who ran as an independent candidate.

At 34, Mamdani, of South Asian descent, becomes both the city’s youngest mayor in more than a century and its first Muslim mayor.

Cuomo, who stepped down in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment, which he denies, was initially considered the favorite, leveraging his experience and political connections.

However, Mamdani’s campaign gained momentum as his economic platform and social media outreach resonated with New Yorkers grappling with the city’s high cost of living.