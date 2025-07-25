Who is Micheal Ward? Top Boy star charged with rape and sexual assault

Micheal Ward has been charged with rape and sexual assault, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Top Boy actor has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape, London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed. The charges against the 27-year-old relate to one woman and the offences reportedly took place in January 2023, per the outlet. The actor, who was last seen in Ari Aster’s film Eddington, will appear at London’s Thames Magistrates Court on August 28. Micheal Ward charged with rape and sexual assault(Getty Images via AFP)

Micheal Ward charged with rape: What police said?

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, whose team is leading the investigation, confirmed that specialist officers continue to support the victim who has come forward, per the outlet.

Catherine Baccas, CPS London South’s deputy chief crown prosecutor, also commented on the matter. “Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023,” she said.

Baccas added that the suspect has the right to a fair trial and that the proceedings against him were active. She reminded that no information sharing online, reporting, or commentary should be done that could prejudice the proceedings.

Who is Micheal Ward?

The 27-year-old Jamaican-born star is best known for his role in Netflix’s Top Boy. Ward was given the British Academy’s rising star award in 2020. Two years later, the Cheshunt resident starred in Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light, which earned him a BAFTA nomination for supporting actor.

Ward was also part of Ari Aster’s latest neo-Western black comedy Eddington. He played the role of a police officer. The 27-year-old had attended the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of the film alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler.

