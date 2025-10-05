Who is Morgana McNelis? Everything to know about Monster: The Ed Gein Story star Charlie Hunnam’s girlfriend

Charlie Hunnam is creating a buzz in recent times by impressing the audience with his performance in the new Netflix series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Amid the show’s popularity, the actor also made headlines for making an appearance with his girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, at the 2025 Emmy Awards. Actor Charlie Hunnam is gaining attention for his role in Monster: The Ed Gein Story and his long-term relationship with jewelry designer Morgana McNelis.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The couple has been together for nearly two decades, but not much is known about McNelis in the public domain. Though Hunnam and McNelis have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, the movie star claimed that he already considers himself married to the latter, People magazine reported.

Who is Morgana McNelis?

Morgana McNelis is a jewelry designer and the creative brain behind the Maison de Morgana line. She is an expert in designing rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets specially made out of brass and white bronze, according to People. As per the brand’s official Facebook page, the company is described as "eclectic jewelry designed and inspired for daydreamers & make-believers."

Previously, in a conversation with Elle, Hunnam had revealed that McNelis even designs jewelry for her boyfriend. In the 2012 interview with the media portal, the actor shared, "She told me she was making me a diamond-encrusted ring—she's a jewelry designer, not an actor—and I was like, 'Uh-oh. This is not going to go well for me.’” Charlie added that he loves that the pieces are discrete and beautiful.

On the professional front, McNelis has also partnered with the non-profit organization Nareto, which helps women in Kenya with their educational courses. As for her personality, McNelis prefers to keep her personal life and work separate.

Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis’ sweet home on ranch

Charlie Hunnam and Morgana first got together in 2005, after the actor parted ways with his ex-wife, Katherine Towne. The couple, wanting to live away from Hollywood, moved into the ranch in California in 2013. While sitting down for an interview with the U.K.'s 7 Nights magazine, the actor shared that the duo got a lot of chickens, donkeys, a couple of ducks, and a big organic garden. Hunnam, at the time, revealed that he is trying to live more sustainably with his partner.

