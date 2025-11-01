Why did MTV cancel Ridiculousness? Rob Dyrdek's show axed after 14 years on air

MTV has officially canceled its long-running comedy clip show Ridiculousness, hosted by Rob Dyrdek, after 14 years and 46 seasons, according to TMZ. The decision marks the end of one of the most recognizable and longest-running shows in the channel’s history. Ridiculousness canceled at MTV after 46 seasons amid restructuring under Paramount–Skydance merger(YouTube/MTV's Ridiculousness)

Sources told the outlet that the cast and crew were informed this week that the current season will be the show’s last. The network’s top executives personally delivered the news. Although no new episodes will be produced, Ridiculousness will continue airing previously filmed first-run episodes through 2026.

Cancellation tied to Paramount–Skydance merger

The cancellation comes as MTV undergoes major restructuring following the Paramount–Skydance merger, which has already led to thousands of layoffs. A source told Variety the network wants “a more curated slate of content” that “embraces its experimental DNA” and represents “different creative voices” and “refreshed programming.”

A defining MTV era comes to an end

Launched in August 2011, Ridiculousness was created and hosted by Rob Dyrdek, a former professional skateboarder, alongside co-hosts Steelo Brim and Lauren “Lolo” Wood. The show became a staple of MTV programming with its viral internet fail clips, celebrity guests, and comedic commentary. It ran for 46 seasons and produced over 1,700 episodes, according to Variety.

The show that took over MTV’s schedule

For years, Ridiculousness dominated MTV’s lineup. A 2020 Variety report revealed that reruns of the show filled as much as 113 hours a week, almost two-thirds of the channel’s total airtime. The series became symbolic of MTV’s shift away from its original music-based content toward reality and comedy programming.

What’s next for MTV and fans

Despite the end of production, fans will still be able to watch existing episodes. TMZ reports that reruns will continue to air on MTV, and select seasons will remain available for streaming on Paramount+.

The cancellation officially ends a major chapter for MTV, which relied heavily on Ridiculousness for more than a decade. As the network looks toward a “refreshed programming strategy,” it’s preparing to move beyond the viral video format that defined its 2010s identity.

FAQs:

1. Why did MTV cancel Ridiculousness?

MTV canceled Ridiculousness as part of a broader restructuring following the Paramount–Skydance merger. The network plans to focus on fresh programming and diverse creative voices.

2. Will Ridiculousness still air on MTV or streaming platforms?

Yes. Previously produced first-run episodes will continue through 2026, with reruns airing on MTV and select seasons streaming on Paramount+.

3. How many episodes of Ridiculousness were made?

According to Variety, Ridiculousness produced more than 1,700 episodes over 46 seasons, making it one of MTV’s longest-running shows.