Why this Indian techie with 15 yrs of experience returning home from US? Reddit post sparks debate: 'Made peace with...'

A senior Indian-origin tech professional with around 15 years of experience has shared on Reddit that he is preparing to return to India after failing to secure a suitable job offer in the United States, describing it as a difficult but accepted decision.

In the Reddit post, the user shared that he is treating the transition as a planned reset. (Unsplash/ Reddit)

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In a post titled “End of the road, coming back from US”, the user said he had “finally made peace” with moving back after multiple unsuccessful interview processes. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of this post.

“Finally made peace with coming back to India. Tried my best to get an offer. Went through 3 full loops (6 rounds each) but did not convert,” he wrote, adding that he had made repeated attempts but could not secure a senior management role in tech.

Job search struggles after multiple interview rounds

The user explained that he underwent several long interview cycles but did not manage to convert any offer, despite extensive experience in the industry.

He further said he expects a tougher hiring environment in Delhi NCR compared to his experience in the US, but remains hopeful of finding a role soon after returning.

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In the Reddit post, the user shared that he is treating the transition as a planned reset rather than an abrupt exit from the workforce. He added that he intends to fully repay his Gurgaon apartment and use it as financial support while he rebuilds his career in India.

“Only peace is, will pay off the apartment I have in Gurgaon, and will have 2-4 years of runway to get settled,” he wrote.

Reddit users debate financial planning and job strategy

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The post prompted detailed responses from other users, many of whom focused on financial preparedness for international relocation.

Some commenters suggested planning for long-term stability, including emergency funds, tax compliance across countries, retirement account management, and healthcare coverage during transition.

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Others advised flexibility in job search strategy, including considering roles outside senior management positions to improve chances of re-entry into the Indian job market.

The thread also included users sharing anecdotal experiences of professionals who returned to India after setbacks abroad and later rebuilt their careers. However, others pointed out that current market conditions may be more challenging than earlier hiring cycles, especially for senior roles in tech.

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