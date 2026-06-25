H-1B visa holder says family emergency cost job: 'My appointment is in May 2027'

A Reddit post detailing the struggles of a self-identified H-1B visa holder has gone viral after the user claimed an emergency trip to India to care for their mother ultimately led to the loss of their job, a visa appointment nearly a year away and mounting financial stress. The post claimed that by the time limited H-1B visa appointments became available, the earliest slot they could secure was in May 2027. (Representational File Photo)

In the post, the Redditor said they had to leave the United States in January 2026 following a family emergency. They claimed that by the time limited H-1B visa appointments became available, the earliest slot they could secure was in May 2027.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post.

Family emergency allegedly led to contract termination According to the Reddit user, they travelled to India at short notice after their mother allegedly consumed poison and was admitted to hospital in critical condition.

The Redditor said they informed both their employer and client before leaving and initially received support from both. "I spent the first two weeks completely focused on taking care of my mother until she was safely discharged from the hospital."

However, the user claimed their client, a US state government entity, did not permit remote work from India because of security policies.

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Despite updating both the employer and client regularly while searching for visa interview appointments, the Redditor said the prolonged absence eventually resulted in the termination of their contract. "By mid-March, the client unfortunately terminated my contract due to my prolonged absence and inability to return."

Appointment for May 2027 The user said they monitored the visa scheduling portal daily but found no appointments for months.

When a limited number of slots became available in April, they managed to secure an appointment, but only for May 2027. "The earliest appointment I could successfully secure was all the way out in May 2027."

The Redditor also said they attempted to request an emergency appointment but were unable to do so because they no longer had an active end-client. "My consultancy cannot support the required emergency documentation without an active end-client letter."

Without the required documentation, they said they were left with few options besides continuing to check for earlier appointment dates.

Also Read: H-1B visa applicant reveals stunning details after interview: Social media links sought despite DS-160 disclosure

'$57,000 loan, no income and no interview calls' According to the Reddit post, the user originally travelled to the US on an F-1 student visa after taking an education loan of approximately ₹40 lakh, which was later refinanced in the United States.

The outstanding balance now stands at around $57,000, the Redditor claimed. "Because I lost my income and have absolutely no savings left, I am completely in the negative and have been unable to pay my EMIs for the past two months."

The user also said they have around one year of work experience, making it difficult to secure a software job in India with a salary sufficient to cover a US-dollar loan.

Reddit users offer support and advice The post prompted an outpouring of support from fellow Reddit users, many of whom praised the decision to prioritize family despite the consequences.

One commenter wrote: "You should be proud of taking the decision to drop everything and return to take care of your mother."

Another user encouraged the Redditor to focus on their well-being, writing: "Life is long and there will be ways to turn it around. Stay strong."

Several commenters also shared practical suggestions, including speaking with the loan provider about temporary repayment relief, continuing to apply for jobs in both India and the US, learning AI tools to strengthen technical skills and building personal software projects to improve employability.