Woman on how she manages when her conjoined twin is intimate with her husband: ‘I have headphones’

Conjoined twins Carmen and Lupita Andrade recently spoke about how they manage boundaries in Carmen’s marriage to Daniel McCormack. Carmen, who tied the knot in October 2024 in Connecticut, explained nearly two years later how she ensures her twin’s comfort during intimate moments. Carmen tied the knot with Daniel in October 2024 in Connecticut. (Instagram/@carmen_soland)

In an interview with People, Carmen said that if Lupita is uncomfortable with something, be it cuddling or topics the couple discusses, “we just respect that.” Lupita added that she has her own ways of coping, saying, “I have headphones and a phone. I don’t care.” Carmen also noted, “Lupita is not a very overly affectionate person that way.”

Addressing societal expectations around relationships, Carmen explained, “I think there’s a certain societal expectation that there needs to be affection the entire time… All we do is joke around a lot of the time.” She admitted that she and Daniel sometimes “feel kind of guilty” about the time they spend together, but emphasised that they try to find balance.

Carmen and Daniel on becoming parents

On privacy, Daniel was firm, saying, “People are obsessed with sex, you know? And it is just like, frankly, it’s none of your f**** business.” Carmen added, “I don’t understand why people need to know about my private parts in order to humanize us,” while Lupita said she dislikes being asked if she will ever love Daniel. “I love him as a brother. That’s about it,” she said.

Regarding parenthood, both Carmen and Daniel are clear. Daniel said, “No kids, never plan on it. I kind of like the aunt/uncle idea… you get to give them back at the end of the day.” Carmen agreed, saying, “I never saw myself being a parent.”

About Conjoined twins Lupita and Carmen Andrade

Carmen and Lupita Andrade were born in Mexico and share some ribs, a circulatory system, a digestive system, and a reproductive system, but each have their own heart, lungs, and stomach. The two have defied all odds through the years and have lived far past doctors’ expectations. Medical experts had told them that separate surgery could end in serious neurological problems or death, so the duo ultimately opted against it.