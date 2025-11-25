X account 'American' suspended after being exposed as Pakistan-based

Elon Musk's social media platform X has introduced a new feature that displays various information about a particular account, including its location. Many were left shocked when it was revealed that a profile named “American”, which has been operating on X for years, was allegedly based in Pakistan. Following this, the account was suspended. An X account named “American”, which is based in Pakistan, was suspended. (X/@wongmjane)

A screenshot shared on November 23 showed that the account, labelled as “American,” was connected via the “Pakistan App Store” and is based in Pakistan. The screenshot also showed that the account was started in March 2007, and the username was once changed in 2018.

The tech blogger who shared the earlier tweet further posted an update, sharing a screenshot that shows the account as suspended.

How did social media react?

From anger to frustration to hilarity, people have posted a range of reactions to the tweet. An individual wrote, “Well, that’s interesting.” Another added, “This is lowkey impressive.”

A third commented, “Date joined, March 2007. That man is a citizen by now.” A fourth expressed, “Don't get me wrong, I'm glad, but why are they getting suspended? What rules did they actually violate?”

The location transparency feature has revealed that dozens of pro-Trump and anti-Trump high-engagement accounts on X are based outside the USA.

How to check the location of an account?

While informing about the new feature, Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, tweeted, “This will be accessible by tapping the signup date on profiles.”

He added, “This is an important first step to securing the integrity of the global town square. We plan to provide many more ways for users to verify the authenticity of the content they see on X.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)