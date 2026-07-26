‘You put Charlie’s embalmed body on the internet’: Candace Owens attacks Erika Kirk amid Charlie Kirk burial site row

Shortly after raising questions about where Charlie Kirk was buried, Candace Owens has taken a dig at Erika Kirk for saying she wants to keep the information private. Owens shared a video where a reporter asks Erika, “Talk to me about this part of the conspiracies that are out there, this disturbing part that people are trying to guess where Charlie is.”

Candace Owens attacks Erika Kirk amid Charlie Kirk burial site row (@candaceoshow, Getty Images via AFP)

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“Can I have one thing? Can I have one thing? Can my children have one thing? Everything was public. We will be building the most beautiful memorial for my husband at Turning Point USA, and it will be for the world to see, and it will be spectacular, and it will have a basically museum style for our Charlie, for my Charlie,” Erika replied.

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She added, “But can I have one thing? Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred, where my husband is laid to rest, where I don't have to be worried about some secular revolutionary coming and destroying my husband's grave while my daughter is sitting there praying? One thing. This is my husband. Yes, he was Charlie Kirk to the world, and I know so many people love my husband, and I am grateful for that, but this is my husband, and I want to be able to have one thing left that is sacred to our family, to my in-laws, to my babies, and to my parents. One thing.”

‘You put Charlie’s embalmed body on the internet’

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the video, Owens wrote, “Yeah. It’s not about privacy after you put Charlie’s embalmed body on the internet and your sickly mother in a wheelchair. But let’s lower our ask, anyway”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the video, Owens wrote, “Yeah. It’s not about privacy after you put Charlie’s embalmed body on the internet and your sickly mother in a wheelchair. But let’s lower our ask, anyway”. {{/usCountry}}

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She then tagged Blake Neff and Andew Kolvet and wrote, “@blakesneff can you confirm whether or not Charlie was cremated? Simple yes or no question, @AndrewKolvet”.

Neff replied, “Again, this is none of your business, you vile witch.”

Owens appeared to be referring to photos Erika shared after Charlie died, showing her weeping over her husband’s open casket while grasping his hands. In a video of the moment, Erika was seen kissing Charlie’s hand and repeatedly whispering “I love you.”

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In February, Erika shared concerning photos of her mother, Lori Frantzve, where the elderly woman appeared to be in a rather fragile state. One of the videos showed Lori, wearing a bandage on her nose, shaking uncontrollably as she holds and kisses Erika's hand. The other videos showed Erika's children pushing their grandmother around in a wheelchair.

Candace’s dig at Erika comes hours after she questioned Charlie’s burial site, drawing backlash. “Where is Charlie Kirk’s body buried? Why do I get the sense he was quietly cremated?” Owens wrote on X.

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Neff commented on this post too, writing, “That is none of your business. How could you ever feel entitled to such information?”

Charlie’s burial details were kept private. A massive memorial was attended by several people, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.