Zach Bryan reacts to MAGA backlash over anti-Trump song on immigration, ‘ICE is gonna come…’

Country music artist Zach Bryan has reacted to MAGA's outcry over his new song that opposes Trump government immigration raids. Zach Bryan's song 'Bad News' denounces ICE raids, provoking criticism from Trump supporters.(AP)

On October 3, Bryan shared a teaser for his new song “Bad News” on Instagram. The song's lyrics denounce ICE raids and bemoan the “fading of the red, white, and blue.” He sings a single line: “And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door / Try to build a house no one builds no more / But I got a telephone / Kids are all scared and all alone.”

The song provoked criticism from authorities. “Stick to Pink Skies, dude,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said while speaking to Newsweek, while White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson stated that Bryan has the intention to “open the gates to criminal illegal aliens,” emphasizing that “a majority of Americans … support President Trump’s great American revival.”

Zach Bryan defends his new song

According to Zach Bryan's Instagram post, his new song was composed months ago in a bid to express love for America rather than taking a political stand.

This comes as ICE has been under increased criticism as a result of the Trump administration's increased deportation efforts, with advocates supporting the agency's role in upholding immigration laws and detractors challenging its strategies. Bryan's song highlights how politics, public opinion, and artistic expression are intertwined in this contentious national debate.

Zach Bryan calls for unity

On Instagram, Bryan wrote that the backlash demonstrates "how divisive a narrative can be when shoved down our throats through social media," and he called for solidarity, noting that the entire song "hits on both sides of the aisle." He said he is "not on either of these radical sides" and urged Americans to "find our way back" from divisiveness.

Bryan has already made it clear that he does not particularly connect with either political party, calling himself a "total libertarian," and that his life experiences have a greater influence on his political beliefs than party affiliation. He stated unequivocally in 2024 that "I don’t support Trump or Biden."

However, he has shown progressive views on cultural matters. While opposing anti-trans rhetoric during the 2023 Bud Light boycott, he advised supporters to refrain from "making everything political," stating that they should "just be thankful to be American."