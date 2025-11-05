Zohran Mamdani pulls out Rajnigandha mouth freshener mid-interview, internet says 'Ab lag hai real Indian'

A video of Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s newly elected mayor, casually eating Rajnigandha mouth freshener during a street interaction has gone viral, sparking a wave of amusement among Indian social media users. Mamdani has scripted history by becoming the first-ever Muslim mayor of New York City.(Instagram/@nicolasnuvan)

The clip, filmed during a street interview in Brooklyn by content creator Nicolas Nuvan, shows Mamdani stepping out of a black SUV. When Nuvan asks if he has eaten, Mamdani replies, “I did eat today.” Moments later, he casually pulls out a packet of Rajnigandha silver pearls - saffron-blended cardamom seeds widely popular in India - and says, “I’ve also started having a lot of these… It’s like a mint.”

Mamdani then offers some to Nuvan, who tries them and says, “Oh wow, that’s delicious… it feels like I’m consuming perfume. It tastes good, I like it.” Without missing a beat, Mamdani smiles and responds, “Perfumes you can eat.

The moment quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “No way he just ate Rajnigandha (South Asians will relate).” Another said, “Omg never in my life I thought Rajnigandha will make it to New York.”

“Muh mai rajnigandha kadmon mai duniya. It’s true,” joked a third user, while another quipped, “Got a Rajnigandha eating American politician before GTA 6.”

"Ab laga h bhai real Indian..... Rajnigandha. any way Love for you bro,” said another,

(Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy shares two key lessons for Republicans after Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral win)

Zohran Mamdani wins New York mayoral race

Notably, Zohran Mamdani won New York City’s mayoral election, defeating independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. At 34, the Indian-origin democratic socialist has become the city’s first Muslim mayor and the youngest to hold the office in more than a century.

Another viral moment from his victory night showed the Bollywood track ‘Dhoom Machale’ playing as Mamdani concluded his speech to thunderous applause. In his address, Mamdani said his victory helped topple a ‘political dynasty’ as he quoted the words of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru that ‘a moment comes, but rarely in history’.

His speech also sharply targeted Trump. "Donald Trump, I have four words for you: turn the volume up,” he said, referencing Trump’s repeated threats and criticisms during the campaign.