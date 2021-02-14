IND USA
The images have now wowed people.(Instagram/@NASA)
trending

Google posts incredible pics of stars and nebulae to wish ‘starry-eyed’ lovers

“Happy Valentine’s Day to all the starry-eyed lovers," reads a part of the caption shared alongside the pictures.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:44 PM IST

Many around the world are busy celebrating Valentine’s Day, a day dedicated to love. People are also taking to different social media platforms to celebrate this occasion of love, affection and friendship. Google too has joined in with a special post dedicated to the "starry-eyed" lovers. They shared incredible images of stars and nebulae to wish people.

The pictures, originally posted by NASA, are shared on official Google Arts & Culture Instagram profile. “Happy Valentine’s Day to all the starry-eyed lovers. Tag someone who makes your heart flutter. Then swipe left together to enjoy night skies filled with color,” they wrote while sharing the photos.

We won’t give away much, take a look at the images and prepare to say “Wow,” repeatedly.

Since being shared just about an hour ago, the post has gathered nearly 400 likes. Also, the numbers are still increasing. People shared heart emojis to showcase their appreciation for the post.

What are your thoughts on Google’s post?

google nasa

