5 times NASA won hearts with their incredible Valentine’s Day posts

As people are celebrating Valentine’s Day, social media has turned into a canvas for netizens to share posts related to this special day. From sharing heartfelt love notes to reminiscing about cherished memories to posting quotes to dropping memes, people are sharing various posts. NASA too joined in on the fun with a special share. They posted about a “lunar love letter” on Instagram. Valentine's Day 2024: These images were shared by NASA. (NASA)

However, this is not the first time that the space agency has taken to social media to share posts to celebrate Valentine’s Day. We have collected five posts that NASA shared over the years for the special day of love.

1. Heart-shaped hug

The space agency posted this incredible image that captures two merging galaxies. Taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the view captured in the image is mesmerising.

2. Cosmic Rose

“Cosmic rose from the Spitzer Space Telescope. Spitzer captured in 2004 with its infrared eyes a pink and green rose-like picture of a cluster of newborn stars known as a nebula,” NASA wrote and posted this incredible picture.

3. From Mars with love

Back in 2021, NASA shared a post that shows a special image captured on Mars. “This image was captured by our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2010. A small impact crater near the tip of the heart is responsible for the formation of the bright, heart-shaped valentine,” the space agency wrote.

4. Celestial Valentine

“Generations of stars can be seen in this infrared portrait from our Spitzer Space Telescope. In this wispy star-forming region, called W5, the oldest stars can be seen as blue dots in the centers of the two hollow cavities (other blue dots are background and foreground stars not associated with the region). Younger stars line the rims of the cavities, and some can be seen as pink dots at the tips of the elephant-trunk-like pillars. The white knotty areas are where the youngest stars are forming. Red shows heated dust that pervades the region's cavities, while green highlights dense clouds,” the space agency described and posted a stunning image.

5. How’s this for Valentine's Day science?

That is what NASA asked while sharing a special image on Valentine’s Day in 2020. “Data from our New Horizons mission indicates the two lobes of Arrokoth formed close together and at low velocity, orbited each other, and then gently merged to create the object, which is 22 miles (35 kilometers) long,” they added to explain what the picture shows.

Which of these images shared by NASA on Valentine’s Day, over the years, did you like the most?