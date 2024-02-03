NASA shares mesmerising pictures of a ‘galactic romance’

NASA took to Instagram to share a mesmerising post that showcases ‘galactic romance’. In a series of images, the space agency captured a cosmic collision. The post will likely leave you in awe. NASA shared this image with their ‘galactic romance’ post on Instagram. (Instagram/@nasa)

“Caught in a galactic romance. Cosmic collisions happen when galaxies are so close to each other that their mutual gravitational pull draws them together. Although these interactions happen over the course of millions and millions of years, our Hubble Space Telescope has helped us observe these galaxy mergers in progress.,” NASA wrote.

While describing the images, the space agency added, “A collection of images depicting colliding galaxies, as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. Some galaxies appear distorted out of their original shape and look like clouds of gas and dust. Spiral arms have been pulled apart from spiral galaxies and some galaxies have been formed into a cosmic streamer. Shades of blue, pink. and white dominate the galaxies. Smaller galaxies and stars are seen in the background with the darkness of space”.

Take a look at these incredible images:

Posted nearly 16 hours ago on Instagram, the share has accumulated close to 7.2 lakh likes. It has also collected several comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“It looks like Valentine's Day, the universe gives us so many emotions,” wrote an Instagram user. “Perfect for upcoming Valentine’s Day,” shared another. “Amazing! These photos really evoke wonderful romance!’ joined a third. “Awesome, very cool,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post by NASA? Did the images leave you amazed?