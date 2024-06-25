Venture capitalist complains of receiving 9 calls from RBL, Paisabazaar despite activating DND. Bank responds

A venture capitalist took to X to share his frustration after he received numerous calls from various organisations despite activating Do Not Disturb (DND) to avoid promotional or marketing SMS/calls. His post created a chatter among people and attracted the attention of the RBL bank, one of the companies he mentioned. Have you ever faced a similar situation as this Venture capitalist involving unwanted calls from organisations? (Unsplash/travelpen)

“Received 9 calls today from Paisabazaar, RBL Bank, and Bajaj Finance. I block the number each time, but they always call from a new one. I've set DND everywhere and repeatedly asked them not to call, but it doesn't seem to work,” X user Arnav Ghatage wrote. He added a startup idea for avoiding such situations in the following lines.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

How did RBL Bank react to the post?

In the comments section, the bank wrote, “Hello, we sincerely regret the inconvenience. We request you to register on http://rblbank.com/DoNotCall.aspx. Post registration, you will not receive any calls or emails from the bank. For any further assistance, reach out to us on RBL Bank Cares. Regards, RBL Bank.” Ghatage, in response, asked, “Did you take my consent before calling? Why do you need it now to remove my name?”

Take a look at the entire post here:

X post on receiving unwanted calls from RBL, Paisabazaar, and more despite setting DND. (X/@arnavghatage)

RBL Bank's response to man's post on receiving calls despite setting DND. (X/@arnavghatage)

Since being posted, the share has gone viral with over 1.2 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. In addition, the share has also collected tons of likes and comments.

What did X users say about this viral post?

“No solution. These marketing companies just get a new number every day and call you anytime they want. I also block approximately 9-10 numbers every day. I even get SMS that my @YESBANK credit card is delivered. Really? @RBI and @TRAI, what's going on?” asked an X user.

"It's the same here. I have informed customer care, activated DND, and blocked around 50 numbers. Still, they call me at least five times a day for free credit cards. It has been irritating every time. Do something to not torture your customers,” posted another.

A third individual joined in and commented, “Calling each and every day for their credit cards even though I told them that I'm unemployed”.

A fourth social media user wrote, “I also receive a minimum of 5-6 calls a day from IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank for credit cards despite not placing any requests with them or having any account with them. DND also doesn't help.”

As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the DND service was introduced to help users avoid unwanted communication from telemarketers, be it calls or SMS.

“In case a DND subscriber receives purely promotional messages in the guise of transactional messages (that come with an alpha only header), the customer may lodge a complaint with their telecom service provider. Such complaints, once proven, lead to severe action under the regulations,” TRAI states.

Did you also face a similar situation where you received calls from various organisations despite setting up DND?