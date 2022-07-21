Veteran given a mobility scooter to move around. His reaction is heartening

If you are looking for wholesome content, then this video is definitely a must-watch. In a heartening gesture, a veteran was given a mobility scooter. His reaction on receiving the gift is just heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page patriotickenny. The page is dedicated to an 80-year-old navy veteran. “Awarding another mobility scooter to a veteran,” says a text insert on the video. The video begins with Kenny having a conversation with the veteran named Tim. “Tim I hear you got COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) too?” Kenny says to Tim. “You had a little accident in the service on the tank,” Kenny says to the man and he shows him his fingers. Tim is then informed by a woman about the initiative of giving scooters to veterans. Tim is overcome by emotions and can’t control his tears when he sees the mobility scooter. Kenny is then seen explaining to Tim about the initiative of donating mobility scooters to armed servicemen and women who are in need of them. Tim is then seen moving around using the scooter. “This is Tim. Behind every scooter is a veteran, a story, a life,” says a part of the caption.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted one day ago and it has received more than 23,000 views so far. It has also prompted netizens to post several comments.

“My heart,” commented an Instagram user. “Kenny has a gift for encouragement,” wrote another. “Aww this is so beautiful. 1st video I watched today so, so beautiful and heart-warming God bless y’all,” said a third.