Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava frenzy drives locals to look for ‘hidden treasure’ around Asirgarh Fort

The success of Chhaava at the box office is not just about record-breaking ticket sales—it is sparking unexpected reactions. From audiences chanting Maratha slogans inside theatres to a man dramatically riding a horse into a cinema hall, the film's craze is undeniable. However, the frenzy has now taken a bizarre turn in Madhya Pradesh. Chhaava's success sparked a treasure hunt around Asirgarh Fort as locals searched for hidden treasure. (X)

(Also read: Painting that ‘mysteriously’ ended up in dusty attic turns out to be a $1.4 million Rembrandt)

Treasure hunt at Asirgarh fort

In Burhanpur, a massive crowd recently gathered near Asirgarh Fort, convinced that a long-lost treasure lay buried beneath the ground. The excitement was triggered by Chhaava, which touches upon historical events involving the fort and the alleged hidden looted riches of the Mughals. Inspired by the movie, locals began digging in hopes of unearthing the legendary treasure.

A viral video shows groups of people with flashlights, digging equipment, and sifting trays actively excavating the grounds around the fort. The footage captures the sheer enthusiasm of those searching for the supposed hidden wealth, believed to have been concealed by the Mughals centuries ago.

Watch the clip here:

Authorities step in

According to a report by The Times of India, the unauthorised treasure hunt was short-lived. Local police quickly intervened, dispersing the crowd and halting the excavation. Officials have since issued warnings against any digging at the protected archaeological site, reinforcing the historical significance of Asirgarh Fort.

Located in Burhanpur, the fort has long been a focal point of Maratha and Mughal conflicts. Myths surrounding lost Mughal treasures have existed for generations, but the film’s portrayal of these legends appears to have reignited public interest in the age-old mystery.

(Also read: Instagram user hides ₹500 notes at random places across Delhi, challenges people to find them)

Box office gold

While the existence of hidden Mughal riches remains unverified, Chhaava has undoubtedly struck gold at the box office. The Laxman Utekar directorial has crossed the ₹490 crore mark and is set to breach ₹500 crore within just 23 days of its release.