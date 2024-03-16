Instagram user hides 500 notes at random places across Delhi, challenges people to find them

An Instagram page called Treasure Hunt Delhi has created an unusual challenge for the city's residents. The page is filled with videos of an individual hiding money at random places across the capital city and challenging people to find it. The page's bio also highlights its purpose, which reads, "Real treasure hunts all over Delhi". The image shows an individual hiding money all over Delhi and challenging people to a treasure hunt. (Instagram/@treasurehunt_delhi)

"North Delhi, boating kerne aa jao [Come to North Delhi for boating]," reads a caption to a post shared just six hours ago. In the video, a person is seen holding a ₹500 note. A text insert on the screen reads, "Find the location and take the money".

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the video, the person puts the folded note behind a small wall opening. The clip then goes on to give a quick glimpse of the area.

Later, the Instagram user also shared an update in the comments section - "Someone has claimed the treasure, but we don't know who. So let us know if you have won this hunt".

Take a look at this video:

The page has other videos that follow a similar pattern where an individual hides a folded ₹500 note and then shares a few snippets of the area for people to guess.

Here is another video uploaded on the page:

The videos prompted people to post various comments. While some were excited about this unusual challenge, a few tried to guess the areas. Some also gave suggestions. Just like this individual who wrote, "Make the hunt tougher by giving lesser hints".

Another person commented, "This is so interesting".

A third added, "I need a treasure hunt like this in my city too".

The first video on the page was posted on February 25 this year. Since then, the Instagram user running the page has uploaded regular clips that challenge people to find the hidden money. Currently, the handle has 12,000 followers and 25 posts.

What are your thoughts on this treasure hunt? Is it something you would like to be a part of?