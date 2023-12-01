Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur impresses Anand Mahindra, says ‘movie isn’t flawless but…’

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw has finally hit the screens today, December 1. As excited people flock to theaters to witness this cinematic journey, social media is already buzzing with early reviews and opinions. Among these reactions, industrialist Anand Mahindra also shared his thoughts on the film. Vicky Kaushal’s film Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first-ever Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

"There is a powerful virtuous cycle created when a country produces movies which tell the stories of their heroes. Especially about soldiers & narratives of leadership & courage. The pride & self belief of people multiplies. More heroes emerge when people know their courage will be feted. Hollywood has created this virtuous cycle for a century. So thank you @RonnieScrewvala for making such movies for us. Especially about this ‘gazab ka banda, sab ka banda’ as the song says." wrote Mahindra on X. (Also Read: Sam Bahadur movie review: Facile and forgettable vignette reel powered by Vicky Kaushal)

He further added, "The movie isn’t flawless but @vickykaushal09 transforms himself into Sam Bahadur in a goosebump-raising and award-winning characterisation. Go see it and cheer an authentic Indian Hero."

Not only Anand Mahindra, but several others are also reacting to the film and took to X to share their views.

About the film Sam Bahadur:

The film, which is based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw showcases his military career spanning four decades where he fought in five wars and was India’s Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, in the role of India's Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife, Silloo. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar.