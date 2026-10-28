Video: Mexican TV host kicks drone during live show, accidentally hits model in face

Take a look at the video below:

Rojas, known on the show as La Colombiana, immediately bent over in pain. She was subsequently escorted off the stage in tears to receive medical attention, while Chavana continued presenting the programme, according to a report by Metro.

A video of the incident shows host Ernesto Chavana appearing irritated as a small drone hovered near him on the studio set. In a moment of frustration, Chavana kicked the device, sending it flying upwards and into Rojas’ face.

A Mexican television host accidentally hit a female contestant in the face with a drone after kicking the device during a live broadcast. The incident took place on October 26 during an episode of the Mexican variety programme Es Show, leaving Colombian model and dancer Isabella Rojas injured and forcing her to leave the set for medical attention.

In a video shared on Rojas’ Instagram account, the model could be seen showing Chavana her cut lip. The post carried the caption, “Chavana will be held responsible for what happened.”

Rojas later returned to the set, where Chavana apologised for the incident and accepted responsibility for what had happened. “I’m very sorry. I take responsibility for what just happened,” he said.

According to a report by The Sun, production representatives confirmed that the damages would be covered.

Rojas returned to the programme after receiving medical attention, with reports indicating that she had sustained minor injuries, although no detailed medical update was made public.

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Video sparks backlash online The incident triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users criticising Chavana for his response immediately after the drone struck Rojas.

One user wrote, “The worst part is that after he realises he hurt the girl, instead of immediately apologising and recognising his outburst, on the contrary, he kept yelling for them to get the drone out! They should fire him and remove him immediately from the programme.”

Another commented, “Poor girl, and the dude doesn’t even pretend to console her or apologise. I hope she sues that production and that man. How could anyone do this? Do you not see the innocent people all around you?”

A third user said, “What a lack of professionalism! I hope they take responsibility for their foolishness.”