Video: Mexican TV host kicks drone during live show, accidentally hits model in face
The TV host later issued a public apology and said he would take full responsibility for the incident.
A Mexican television host accidentally hit a female contestant in the face with a drone after kicking the device during a live broadcast. The incident took place on October 26 during an episode of the Mexican variety programme Es Show, leaving Colombian model and dancer Isabella Rojas injured and forcing her to leave the set for medical attention.
A video of the incident shows host Ernesto Chavana appearing irritated as a small drone hovered near him on the studio set. In a moment of frustration, Chavana kicked the device, sending it flying upwards and into Rojas’ face.
Rojas, known on the show as La Colombiana, immediately bent over in pain. She was subsequently escorted off the stage in tears to receive medical attention, while Chavana continued presenting the programme, according to a report by Metro.
Take a look at the video below:
Mexican TV host apologises to model
Rojas later returned to the set, where Chavana apologised for the incident and accepted responsibility for what had happened. “I’m very sorry. I take responsibility for what just happened,” he said.
In a video shared on Rojas’ Instagram account, the model could be seen showing Chavana her cut lip. The post carried the caption, “Chavana will be held responsible for what happened.”
According to a report by The Sun, production representatives confirmed that the damages would be covered.
Rojas returned to the programme after receiving medical attention, with reports indicating that she had sustained minor injuries, although no detailed medical update was made public.
(Also Read: El Komanche, Salvadoran streamer, dies mysteriously at 30 in Mexico; friend AuronPlay shares tribute)
Video sparks backlash online
The incident triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users criticising Chavana for his response immediately after the drone struck Rojas.
One user wrote, “The worst part is that after he realises he hurt the girl, instead of immediately apologising and recognising his outburst, on the contrary, he kept yelling for them to get the drone out! They should fire him and remove him immediately from the programme.”
Another commented, “Poor girl, and the dude doesn’t even pretend to console her or apologise. I hope she sues that production and that man. How could anyone do this? Do you not see the innocent people all around you?”
A third user said, “What a lack of professionalism! I hope they take responsibility for their foolishness.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More