Video of a ‘very confident’ doggo learning to swim will make your day brighter

Cue the “awws”, as that is what you’ll be saying after seeing this video of a ‘very confident’ doggo named Muffin. The video, which has now won people over, shows the pooch taking swimming lessons. Chances are, the clip will melt your heart and leave you with a huge smile.

Shared on Instagram handle dedicated to all kinds of dog content called @weratedogs, the video is too sweet to handle.

“This is Muffin. She hopes there’s still a spot on the Olympic team for her. Very confident this video is all they need to see. 14/10,” reads the caption shared along with the video. They also tagged the dog’s hooman Miranda Jackson in their post.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video shared on Instagram:

Since being shared some five hours ago, the post has already gathered nearly 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has also prompted people to share all kinds of love-filled comments.

“Why are you showing us adorable wind-up toys instead of dogs? I’m pupset,” joked an Instagram user. “She protecc, she attacc, she bring the gold medal bacc!” shared another. “She'd definitely win the gold in the 100m dog paddle,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video showcasing Muffin?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON