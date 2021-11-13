Video of brownie and ice cream combo topped with paan sparks mixed thoughts

Yet another day and yet another fusion food dish creating a buzz among netizens. After Oreo pakoda and tikka rasgulla chaat, it is now time for brownie and ice cream combo topped with paan dish that has prompted people to post varied comments.

“Pan and Browny Combo. Only from Ahmedabad, Gujarat,” reads the caption along with which the video is shared on Twitter.

The video opens to show an individual making a brownie. Then then top it up with a scoop of ice cream. As a finishing touch, they add a paan filled with different ingredients.

Take a look at the video:

Pan and Browny Combo. Only from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/ggXwGURFS1 — raman (@Dhuandhaar) November 9, 2021

The video was shared on November 9. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated different types of comments.

“How to ruin paan,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ew,” shared another. However, there were also some who expressed their desire to try the dish. Just like this individual who wrote, “Wow, innovation.” Another Twitter user wrote, “It may taste good."

What are your thoughts on the video? Would you like to try the dish?