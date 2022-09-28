Home / Trending / Video of ESA astronaut doing yoga asanas aboard ISS stuns netizens. Watch

Video of ESA astronaut doing yoga asanas aboard ISS stuns netizens. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 28, 2022 03:31 PM IST

The video that shows an ESA astronaut doing a few yoga asanas aboard ISS has stunned netizens and might even prompt you to get up and practise a few.

The image, taken from the video shared on Twitter, shows an ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti doing some yoga asanas aboard International Space Station (ISS).&nbsp;(Twitter/@CosmicKidsYoga)
ByArfa Javaid

Have you ever wondered what doing yoga in space looks like? Well, a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut has the answer, that too, in the form of a video. The clip that has surfaced online was posted on Cosmic Yoga's Twitter page. It features the astronaut practising some yoga asanas aboard International Space Station (ISS). The video that has stunned people makes for a delightful watch and might even prompt you to get up and practise some asanas.

"What happens when you try to do yoga in Space? Here's Samantha Cristoforetti, the astronaut doing #CosmicKids on the ISS!" reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter. The 15 seconds clip shows ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti enacting a yoga instructor and doing a few poses aboard International Space Station.

Watch the video below:

The astronaut quoted the tweet and wrote, "Yoga in weightlessness? Done! It’s a bit tricky, but with the right poses (thanks @CosmicKidsYoga!) and some creative freedom, you can do it. Take a look!"

Take a look at Samantha Cristoforetti's quote tweet below:

Since being shared a day ago by Cosmic Yoga, the video has raked up more than 7,000 views. It has received over a hundred likes and several reactions. "Wow, very beautiful, you are interesting," wrote a Twitter user. "Ahh, my son has been asking about when we’d see this since the earlier videos! Brilliant!" posted another. "Space yoga," shared a third.

its viral international space station
