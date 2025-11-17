Video of man dipping feet in UK’s River Thames sparks debate online: 'Is it illegal?'

A video of a man washing his feet in the River Thames in central London has gone viral, triggering a debate over cultural norms and concerns over water safety. The video has sparked debate over cultural norms and concerns over water safety.(X/@wtf_praveen)

The undated clip shared on X shows the man, possibly of South Asian descent, standing near the water’s edge rinsing his feet. “Indian Man Seen Washing Feet In London's Thames River People Angry. why are indians doing this type of stupidity,” the caption of the post read.

Take a look below:

How did social media react?

The act quickly drew reactions from social media users, with many divided over whether it was inappropriate or harmless.

“The colour of the river shows that it’s better not to wash anything,” one user wrote. Another added, “Don’t wash your feet, bro. They are drinking this water, please don’t wash.”

Some users also questioned why the act was sparking outrage at all. “With all due respect, what’s the issue with washing feet in the river?” one person asked. Another said, “Is it illegal to dip your foot into the water?”

Others also pointed out that people swim, kayak and paddleboard in the Thames regularly, noting that the reaction seemed disproportionate.

The discussion then shifted to assumptions about the man’s identity, with some users objecting to claims that he was Indian. “How come you figured out he’s Indian? People from neighbouring countries have similar features,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Being an Indian yourself, you should avoid jumping to conclusions that malign India’s image.”

Environmental concerns also surfaced in the discussion, with several noting the river’s pollution levels. “That water is filthy. No cleaning going on there,” a user remarked.

Concerning levels of E.coli found in River Thames

Notably, the Thames is one of London’s most recognisable landmarks. It flows past major tourist sites, including the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye, and Tower Bridge.

Earlier this year, environmental charity River Action found dangerously high levels of E.coli in the river. According to a report by The Guardian, water-quality tests revealed E.coli levels up to 10 times higher than the Environment Agency’s threshold for “poor” bathing waters.