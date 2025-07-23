Video of man feeding baby raw milk from cow’s udder sparks outrage: ‘Different level of human stupidity’

Modern parenting often sees a clash between “natural” choices and scientific advice, where the desire to raise their children closer to nature sometimes puts them at odds with medical guidance. A baby being fed raw milk from a cow’s udder stirred debate over health risks.(@DonaldTunp75739/X)

Recently, an undated video showing a baby being fed raw milk directly from a cow’s udder went viral online, sparking serious debate about health risks and responsible parenting.

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) @DonaldTunp75739 with the caption, “Is this good for a baby? Please answer.”

In the video, a man is seen smiling while making his baby drink raw milk straight from the cow, sparking a debate over the serious health risks linked to unpasteurised milk.

The viral video faced heavy backlash from internet users, many of whom expressed shock and anger over the act.

Health risks of drinking raw milk:

Cyriac Abby Philips aka The Liver Doc, a Kerala-based hepatologist known for debunking medical misinformation online, also reposted the video and highlighted the serious health risks involved.

In his post, Philips mentions what can happen to children if they consume raw milk contaminated with E. coli.

He describes a frightening chain of events: the child may develop severe cramps and bloody diarrhoea within days, as the bacteria release a dangerous Shiga toxin. This can lead to the destruction of red blood cells, a drop in platelets, and complete kidney failure.

"Raw milk consumption has become a "trad fad" among the 'educated fools' now because of poor understanding of germ-theory of disease, but this level of child m*rder is a whole different level of human stupidity," the Indian hepatologist said.

The video was shared on Monday, and since then, it has gained more than 9.8 lakh views and numerous comments.

One of the users, @claudio77ferox, commented, “No! It's not good. Mainly because freshly made milk contains bacteria that are very dangerous for children. These bacteria are eliminated by pasteurization or cooking the milk.”

Another user, @harinarayananpc, commented, “That poor baby is being potentially exposed to so many pathogens!!!! This is so hard to watch.”

Many X users expressed shock and disbelief, calling the act irresponsible and dangerous. Some even accused the man of putting his child’s life at risk.