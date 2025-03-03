Man goes above and beyond to rescue helpless cow stuck in drainage: ‘Humanity is still alive’

In a world where kindness often seems rare, a heartwarming act of compassion has restored faith in humanity. A man went above and beyond to rescue a helpless cow trapped in a filthy drainage, winning the internet’s admiration. The incident, captured in a video, has gone viral, with many calling it a moment where "humanity peaked." However HT.com could not independently verify the date and location of the incident. A man’s heroic act of rescuing a trapped cow from a drainage went viral.(Instagram/veera__singam)

(Also read: Car drags calf along road for 200 metres, rescued after herd of cows blocks its path. Watch)

The footage shows the man, assisted by a few others, trying to help the distressed cow struggling to escape the deep, narrow drain. A rope was tied around the animal’s neck to aid its rescue, but multiple attempts to pull it out failed. Despite the challenges, the man did not give up. After persistent efforts, he finally managed to get the cow to safety, leaving viewers deeply moved.

Watch the clip here:

Viral video garners 21 million views

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘veera__singam’ and has amassed over 21 million views within just a day. The caption simply read, “It’s alive,” capturing the relief of the successful rescue in just a few words.

Internet applauds the man’s compassion

As expected, social media users flooded the comments section with praise and gratitude. Many hailed the man as a true hero, while others expressed relief that the cow survived.

One user wrote, “This is what real humanity looks like. We need more people like him.” Another commented, “My heart was racing the entire time! Thank you for not giving up on the poor soul.”

Another emotional response read, “This man deserves all the respect in the world. Animals need more protectors like him.” Someone else added, “I was praying for the cow while watching this. So happy it made it out.”

(Also read: Gujarat forest guard fearlessly uses a stick to shoo away lion from railway track. Watch)

Some users also reflected on the sad reality of modern society. “It’s rare to see people helping animals these days. This man is an angel,” one comment read. Another person noted, “Humanity is not dead yet, and this video proves it.”

While many applauded the man’s kindness, a few also pointed out the dangers of open drains and called for better infrastructure to prevent such incidents.