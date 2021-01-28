Video of this super happy baby will make you smile ear to ear. Watch
If you’re looking for a video that may leave you smiling and giggling, then this clip of a very happy baby may just do the trick. Shared on Instagram, to say that the clip is adorable is an understatement.
Fiona McCartan took to Instagram to share the video. “How does he sleep?!” McCartan wrote while sharing the clip. The video shows the baby ‘peeking’ from different places at odd hours of the day. What makes the video even more endearing is the smiling face of the little one.
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t stop commenting about the cuteness of the whole affair. Others wrote how the smile of the baby left them happy too.
“What an adorable little face!!! That smile,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is hilarious! He’s like the happiest baby ever,” expressed another. To which, McCartan replied, “He really is! I’m yet to see happier.”
“I think you won Instagram with this! Adorable,” commented a third. “This is one of the cutest babies I have ever seen in my life!! I have watched this video so many times this morning,” said a fourth.
What do you think of the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of this super happy baby will make you smile ear to ear. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Igloo cafe with tables made of ice opens in Gulmarg, Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US medical team stuck in snow goes car to car to administer Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat mom cuddles kitten having a nightmare. Video may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyclo drivers treated with padel-in movie in Cambodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sanders' inaugural mittens, memes help raise $1.8 million for charity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter rocks with memes as mild earthquake hits Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian woman finds multiple spiders in daughter’s room, pics shock netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Playful panda cub appears on live 'panda cam' at National Zoo, Washington
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi doctor takes vaccine, angry wife says ‘why couldn’t you take me along’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14-year-old boy's unique smart wristband to monitor the elderly wins award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This sonification clip involving a supernova is absolutely mesmerising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom shaves her head to support daughter battling cancer. Watch emotional video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baby elephant Penzi slips and slides in mud amid snowfall. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkmenistan ruler creates new national holiday to honour local dog breed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox