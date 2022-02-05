Video of train running amid snowfall in Shimla is truly mesmerising. Watch

Trains are always fascinating to look at, no matter what terrain they are running on. But this video that was recently shared by ANI on Twitter, shows how beautiful a landscape that is filled with snow can look, when a train is seen running across it.

The video begins to show a train running in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The entire area can be seen filled with snow to an extent where even the top of a running train is filled with a layer of snow. The train is seen charging towards the front at a steady pace.

The video that is a little more than a minute long, also shows the nearby landscape. The roofs of houses and right about any other structure is covered in a crisp layer of slow. Throughout the video, it keeps snowing and the beauty of the landscape is brought out through it.

Watch it here:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Train services continue amid snowfall in Shimla. pic.twitter.com/TOmOs3luT0 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

The video of a train running amid snowfall in Shimla was posted on Twitter on February 4. Since then, it has garnered more than 1,000 likes and several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this beautiful landscape filled with snow.

“Rightly called the lifeline of the nation,” posted a Twitter user, followed by a heart-eyed emoji. “Beautiful,” posted another. Many others also took to the comments section to appreciate the beauty of this video of snowfall in Shimla.

