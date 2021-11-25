Video of triplets who wanted different cakes for birthday ends with funny twist

Often getting the birthday cake that they asked for is a dream come true for many kids. This video of a set of triplets shows just that – the reactions of three sisters on getting the cakes that they wanted. This otherwise super adorable video, however, has now left people giggling. And, it is all because of the choice of cake of one of the kids.

In this video, the viewers can see that these three, happy little girls are sitting at a table, lined up according to the birthday cakes that they asked for. As the clip progresses, it is evident that two of the kids wanted the sort of cakes that are quite common among children their age.

The first one blows out the candles on a unicorn cake as the camera focuses on her. The next one does the same with a princess cake. The funniest part of the video comes right when the camera focuses on the third sibling. She just sits in her chair and stares at her cake in absolute awe. Guess what she wanted? It’s a cucumber shaped cake.

Watch the adorably hilarious video below:

Since being posted around four days ago, this video has gone massively viral and garnered nearly 6.2 million views and various reactions.

“Cucumber one is the happiest,” observed an Instagram user. “Lol, the last one is epic,” posted another. “In a world full of princesses and unicorns, be a cucumber,” joked a third. “Cucumber girl lives by her own rules," commented a fourth

What are your thoughts on this cute and funny video?