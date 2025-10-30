Video of woman smashing train window after her purse gets stolen sparks debate: 'Zero civic sense'

A video showing a woman smashing the window of a train’s AC coach after her purse was stolen has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from viewers. Having lost her purse mid-journey, the woman grew upset over the lack of immediate help from railway staff and police.(Reddit)

The video, recorded by a fellow passenger and later shared on Reddit, shows the visibly distressed woman repeatedly striking the glass with a tray until it shatters.

"No shame in doing this," the caption of the post reads.

Viral video sparks concern:

Having lost her purse mid-journey, the woman grew increasingly upset claiming lack of immediate response from railway staff and police. In frustration, she broke the window glass of the AC coach where she was seated.

The viral video also shows a toddler sitting beside her, adding to the shock and concern among viewers online.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Online reactions to the video were mixed. Many users condemned the woman’s behaviour, saying that breaking public property was not the right way to deal with the situation.

Others expressed concern for the toddler sitting beside her, calling the video disturbing and unsafe.

One of the users commented, "0 civic sense. She is breaking things so that RPF can come to track her lost purse."

A second user commented, "I am surprised we even have working trains at this moment. Also, is it even possible to recover the cost legally?"

"Why's nobody stopping her? At least keep the child away, he can get hurt," another user commented.

In another viral video, a man is seen grabbing samosas and drinks from train vendors’ trays as he walks by, without paying or even asking.

Such incidents often spark debates online about public behaviour and accountability.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)