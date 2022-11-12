Home / Trending / Video of Zomato delivery agent dancing on the road goes viral. Netizens react

Video of Zomato delivery agent dancing on the road goes viral. Netizens react

Published on Nov 12, 2022 11:45 AM IST

A video shows a Zomato delivery agent getting off his bike and breaking into a dance.

ByVrinda Jain

Social media is filled with videos of people dancing and showcasing their talent. Recently, a video of a Zomato delivery agent dancing is doing rounds on the internet. A man dancing in the middle of the road while sporting a Zomato t-shirt is shown in a viral video on social media. The brief video shows a man parking his scooter on the roadside and suddenly breaking into an enthusiastic dance. As he continues to groove, some onlookers give him a glance.

The post's caption read, "Me : delivery guy is late maybe he must have been stuck in traffic. Le delivery guy:"

Take a look at the video of the Zomato delivery agent dancing here:

This video was Tweeted by Twitter user @mask shared this video a few days ago. Since it was shared, it has been viewed 17,000 times and has several likes and comments. One person in the comments wrote, "Actually, he wanted to Join DID Season 89, but after watching last season, he changed his mind. " A second person said, "Such a talent. " A third person added, "Good performance, brother. Encourage those talents."

