Home / Trending / Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
The image shows Mehek from Kerala playing cricket.(Instagram/@shams_oftabriz)
The image shows Mehek from Kerala playing cricket.(Instagram/@shams_oftabriz)
trending

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch

India women’s team player Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues also praised Mehek’s skills.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:03 PM IST

A video of a cricket training session featuring a young girl from Kerala has grabbed the attention of netizens. Shared by an Instagram user @shams_oftabriz, the video may leave you cheering for the girl and getting amazed her on-point skills.

“Introducing lil miss Mehek from Kerala,” reads the captions shared alongside the video. The clip opens to Mehek standing in front of the stump wearing a helmet and protective gear and acing some important shots played in the popular sport.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on May 25, the clip has garnered over 1,000 views and several comments. India women’s team player Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues also praised Mehek’s skills. “Superb Mehek,” Rodrigues wrote along with a fire emoji.

Others also lauded the talented girl and shared heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.