Vietnamese woman chases tourist boat to sell snacks from floating shop. Watch viral video

A video shared by a tourist in Vietnam captured an "unexpected" wine and snacks shop in the middle of the sea, showing a woman selling food right from her boat. Filmed in the waters of Ha Long Bay, the video captured a woman expertly manoeuvring a long pole with a net attached, using it to collect money and deliver snacks to tourists aboard boats and cruise ships.

Evie, a solo traveller in Vietnam, shared a video on her Instagram of a woman in a boat chasing after their ferry as they travelled across Ha Long Bay. The woman's boat was packed to the brim with snacks, wine and beer. She yelled at the tourists to check out the collection and let her know if they wanted anything.

"We negotiated from the deck. She sent our $9 Pringles up, and we sent her the money back in the net. It was scary, but she was a pro with the net. Got to support an entrepreneurial lady," she said.

Her impressive balancing act and seamless service from boat to boat left social media users amused and amazed. "We found out later this is not encouraged, but you've got to reward entrepreneurship, right? And it was fun for us too. We didn't eat the Pringles, though. There are lessons for us everywhere, and honestly, if I see someone working hard for the money, then I'm there to buy," Evie wrote in the caption.

The video was soon flooded with comments praising the ingenuity of the woman. "Gotta respect the hustle. The collection she got is amazing too," said one user.

Another wrote, "Aside from the smart hustle, I love the organisation. it's so satisfying."

"If someone makes that much of a hustle to sell some things respectfully you gotta buy something from them," remarked a third user.