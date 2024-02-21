 Fans promise to study for exam if Vijay Deverakonda reacts to video. He replies | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Vijay Deverakonda reacts to fans' video promising to study if he comments on their video

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to fans' video promising to study if he comments on their video

ByHT Trending Desk
Feb 21, 2024 03:01 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda not only commented on the video but also promised to meet the fans if they fulfilled a condition.

Getting a reply from your favourite celebrity on social media is a dream many fans have. For these students, their dream of getting a comment on their video from actor Vijay Deverakonda became a reality. The Instagram users got the sweetest reply from the actor, along with a promise to meet them - if they fulfilled his simple condition.

The image shows the fans (left) who promised to study for their exam if Vijay Deverakonda (right) comments on their video. (Instagram/@harshithaareddy__)
Read| Swiggy, Zomato, Netflix, Rapido and more flood man’s video with comments after his purchase promise

Instagram user Harshitha Reddy shared a video of herself with her friend. The caption on the video reads, "If 'Vijay Deverakonda' comments on this video then we will start preparation for our exam!"

In a surprising turn of events, Deverakonda replied to the video. What's more, he even promised to meet them if they secure 90% in their examinations.

"Get 90% and I’ll meet you," reads the reply from the Arjun Reddy actor.

See their video and check out Vijay Deverakonda's reply below:

Vijay Deverakonda's reaction to the video. (Screengrab)
The video was posted on Instagram on February 15 and has collected over 6.3 lakh likes till now. Deverakonda's reply, posted on February 18, has received over eight lakh likes - and still very much counting.

The comments section of the post is flooded with comments. From people expressing amazement over Deverakonda's reply to showing their appreciation, Instagram users have shared a flurry of reactions.

Here's how people have reacted to the video:

"Bro actually commented on this video," posted an individual. "He commented, now you gotta prove," added another.

