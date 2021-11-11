Villagers stop harvest to help forest officials rescue jungle cat cubs

In today’s edition of animal rescue stories, here’s a wonderful Twitter thread by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan about the rescue of five jungle cat cubs. The tale explains how a few villagers stopped harvesting so that forest officials could rescue the animals and reunite them with their mother.

“And all the five jungle cat cubs were saved. Found by farmers during harvesting in a field,” Kaswan wrote and shared a video showcasing the rescue. He added more about how they were rescued and what happened next in follow-up tweets on the thread.

“All were so small that they could not have been survived without mother. So we decided to reunite them with their mother. The area was cordoned off. Where they were found villagers decided to stop harvesting for the time being,” he wrote in a post.

In another post he added how the mother came at night to take away her cubs. He also shared an image of the incident. “Mother did some overtime but shifted all the cubs to Forest within a few hours,” he wrote in the last share of his thread.

Take a look at the tweets:

And all the five jungle cat cubs were saved. Found by farmers during harvesting in a field. pic.twitter.com/OvKeUNNnJB — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

In night mother came and took all the cubs to Forest. She started this process in evening and by middle of the night shifted all her cubs to the forest. Without any disturbance. Today. pic.twitter.com/FCRRR3XvsF — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

Mother did some overtime but shifted all the cubs to Forest within few hours.



‘Jungle Cat’ (Felis chaus) is a protected species. pic.twitter.com/bm6BPJtCHT — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

The video, shared along with the main tweet, has since gathered more than 63,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Good work by team,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent work,” posted another.

“Good work by the forest team and locals,” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter thread?