 ‘Vinesh Phogat the legend’: India welcomes wrestler as she returns home after CAS petition dismissal | Trending - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
‘Vinesh Phogat the legend’: India welcomes wrestler as she returns home after CAS petition dismissal

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 17, 2024 02:45 PM IST

X users posted varied comments while reacting to wrestler Vinesh Phogat's return home after CAS dismissed her petition for silver at the Paris Olympics.

Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat returned to India after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her appeal for a joint silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 29-year-old was disqualified from the women's 53kg freestyle final for missing the prescribed weight limit by 100gm.

Vinesh Phogat broke down in tears after she reached Delhi Airport after CAS dismissed her petition. (File Photo)
Vinesh Phogat broke down in tears after she reached Delhi Airport after CAS dismissed her petition. (File Photo)

Heartening videos of Phogat's emotional breakdown at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi have sparked a wave of empathy and support on social media. Thousands took to X to express solidarity with the wrestler, hailing her as a "legend" and a symbol of resilience.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat's appeal for Olympic silver medal dismissed, devastated fans call it 'dark day for Indian sports'

How did social media react?

“You are and always will be a legend,” posted an X user. Another person added, “Welcome back, Vinesh Phogat champ.” A third commented, “A smile emerges amidst the tears and struggle. Vinesh Phogat returns home.” A fourth wrote, “Welcome home Bharat ki beti (Welcome home daughter of India).”

Vinesh Phogat was welcomed by medal-winning athletes, including Rio Games medallist Sakshi Malik and Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia. Her family, well-wishers, and political leaders were also present at the airport for her welcome party.

Vinesh Phogat’s weight-cutting session before disqualification:

In a recent statement, Vinesh Phogat's coach, Woller Akos, revealed that the wrestler went through intense weight-cutting sessions to shed the excess 100 g.

Also Read: Manu Bhaker’s father clears the air as fans link her with Neeraj Chopra: ‘She’s too young’

The news that she had missed the required weight mark came to light the night before her final match. Hence, for five hours, she tried extreme measures to lose weight. According to sources, she drew blood, limited her food and water intake, and even cut her hair. Her coach said she did “everything possible” to make the cut.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) slammed 'inhumane' regulations after CAS dismissed Phogat’s petition. The organisation added that it is "exploring further legal options".

News / Trending / 'Vinesh Phogat the legend': India welcomes wrestler as she returns home after CAS petition dismissal
