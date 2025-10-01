VIP Indian customer assaulted at Pattaya nightclub, held at gunpoint over bill dispute

An Indian tourist was brutally assaulted by bodyguards at a popular nightclub in Pattaya after a dispute over a bill turned violent, raising serious concerns about safety in the Thai tourist hotspot. The Indian manager of the Pattaya club is now on the run (Instagram/@bossclubpattayaofficial)

Attack over a gold necklace and unpaid bill

According to Lakshman Singh, President of the Indian Association of Pattaya, the victim was a well-known VIP customer at several Indian clubs in the city. He usually settled his dues the following day via bank transfer — a practice widely accepted for premium patrons, according to a report in Khaosod.

On the night of the incident, the victim was invited to Boss Club by its Indian manager, who reportedly borrowed the tourist’s gold necklace. When the tourist later requested it back, the manager allegedly refused unless he cleared his drink bill immediately. This disagreement quickly escalated.

Assaulted at gunpoint

Two security guards dragged the tourist away and beat him with a stick-like object, targeting his legs, while another Indian man threatened him with a gun, demanding instant payment and confiscating his passport.

The shaken victim was later treated at Pattaya Memorial Hospital before filing a police complaint.

Following the complaint, Pattaya City Police launched an investigation into the Boss Club incident. The Indian manager, accused of operating “like a mafia figure,” was said to have directed the attack but has not been seen since. Despite repeated summons, he and his bodyguards have evaded authorities.

Officials have described the case as alarming, particularly since the victim has a reputation as a reliable customer who has never defaulted on payments.

Pattaya club raided

In response to the violence, local authorities carried out a large-scale raid on the Boss Club in South Pattaya’s Walking Street just after midnight on September 30. More than 100 officials, including district administration officers, Pattaya City Police, immigration police, and tourist police, entered the nightclub while about 300 Thai and foreign patrons were inside.

All activities were halted as police conducted identity checks and drug tests. Nine employees tested positive for narcotics, while over 40 foreign workers — from India, Myanmar, and Uzbekistan — were found without proper work permits or using fraudulent documents. Those who tested positive were detained, and undocumented staff were handed over to immigration authorities.

Authorities have since ordered Boss Club to cease operations immediately, with district officials recommending a longer-term closure to the provincial governor.