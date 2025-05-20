Viral ‘Apple Pay’ prank sparks backlash for provoking strangers in public: ‘It's harassment'

The “Apple Pay” prank has become a troubling trend on social media, where creators stage fake phone-tapping scenarios accompanied by the Apple Pay sound to provoke startled reactions from unsuspecting strangers. Though the stunt is meant to appear humorous, it often sparks confusion, anger, and even confrontations, raising concerns about how far individuals are willing to go for online clout. Social media is flooded with videos of creators staging pranks on unsuspecting strangers.(X/@cijicooks)

In one such incident, a teenager from Adelaide is facing backlash after a prank inside a Kmart store escalated into a tense confrontation with a stranger.

In the video, the teen approaches an older man with dreadlocks in the underwear aisle and asks for the time. As the man pulls out his phone, the teen pretends to tap it while playing the Apple Pay confirmation sound.

Though money can’t be transferred by tapping phones, the startled man immediately reacts, alarmed by the sound.

“What are you doing there,” the man demands, stepping toward the teen.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” the prankster says, trying to back away.

“Nah, give me that phone right now,” the man insists, reaching for the teen’s phone.

“Can we just talk,” the person filming pleads, attempting to de-escalate.

The man stays agitated, asking, “What the f–k did you do to my phone,” before grabbing the device.

The “Apple Pay” prank has been trending on social media, with creators provoking strangers for views.

Take a look at some of the videos:

"This is a dangerous thing to do in Australia,” one wrote.

Another said, “Prank your mates, not strangers who are just trying to live their lives in peace.”

One user wrote, “Pranking random people by faking electronic theft w/ phone sounds? Sorry, thats not a joke.. its deliberately causing fear & violating boundaries by simulating a crime. Stop weaponising anxiety for likes!! Grow up... Causing genuine distress or panic in a random person isnt a harmless prank.. its a form of harassment or public nuisance. In my mind its attempted theft, regardless what the guy thinks”

