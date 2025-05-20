A light-hearted exchange between a Reddit user and OpenAI’s ChatGPT has surfaced on social media after the AI was prompted to “roast Bengaluru.” The result: a sharp and sarcastic take on the city’s well-known urban issues, shared in the form of screenshots now circulating widely online.

The screenshots, shared by a Reddit user in the r/india subreddit, show ChatGPT delivering a humorous yet biting commentary on daily life in India’s tech capital. The response touched on certain areas and topics like Bengaluru’s infamous traffic, real estate issues, and infrastructure, each laced with satire.

One of the AI's jabs reads, "Ah yes, Koramangala-the place where startups go to die, and traffic comes to breed. Full of tech bros pretending they're changing the world while living off daddy's money and WeWork Wi-Fi. Every café here is a LinkedIn post waiting to happen. Also, congrats-you just paid 800 bucks for an "authentic" filter coffee served in a mason jar."

Another line digs at Indiranagar. “The spiritual home of overpriced beer, bad decisions, and people who peaked in college. Everyone here thinks they're in a Netflix series. You'll find more influencers than actual influence. If hipsters had a temple, Indiranagar would be the sanctum sanctorum. Go there to see startups burn cash and couples break up in real-time.”

A follow-up screenshot adds, “Whitefield isn't a place. It's a lifestyle punishment. It's where you move for a tech job and then spend 4 hours a day cursing your existence in traffic. You could drive to another city faster than you can reach your nearest grocery store.”

One of the images mocks MG Road, saying, "Used to be Bangalore's pride, now just overpriced parking with nostalgia tax. Every second building is either a bank or a bar trying to survive rent. Walk here to get catcalled by drunk uncles and teenagers with fake IDs. The only "brigade" left here is the one storming the KFC at midnight."

Take a look at the post:

The AI’s roast was received with laughter and relatability by many users online.

A user commented, “Pretty accurate and loved it - so true”

Another added, “Hahahah!! CHAT GPT is cut throat spilling facts”

